Nicholas Kovalchick, 91, of Endicott, N.Y., passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home after spending the Thanksgiving holiday surrounded by his loving family.
He was predeceased by his son, Averill Kovalchick.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley (Wilson) Kovalchick; five children, Natasha Laflin, Brian Kovalchick (Barbara), Roger Kovalchick, Norman Kovalchick and Sarann Caresse (Ed); his daughter-in-law, Sandi Kovalchick; two granddaughters, Heather Herche and Julia Caresse; and also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was born in Sagamore and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Picking: DD-685 during the Korean War.
Following his military service he graduated from Penn State University. He retired from IBM Owego as a senior engineer after 30-plus years of service. After retiring from IBM he founded Team Solutions Inc. of Endicott. He was a devoted member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Endicott, and was an avid gardener.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home Inc., 1905 Watson Blvd., Endicott, N.Y., with the Rev. Peter Tomas officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to SS. Peter and Paul Church c/o Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY 13905.