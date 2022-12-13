Nicholas Martin Buffone Jr.

Nicholas “Butch” or “Butchie” Martin Buffone Jr., 83, of Rural Valley, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village of Indiana.
Nicholas was born in Sagamore to Nicholas Buffone Sr. and Pasqualina “Pauline” (Perry) Buffone on May 11, 1939.
Nicholas grew up in Sagamore, and he was a member of the first graduating class of Shannock Valley High School, Rural Valley, in 1957.
He worked as a boilermaker and was a member of the Boilermaker’s Union Local 154.
Nicholas was an avid outdoorsman and was recognized by many to be among the finest local hunters and fishermen in this area for decades. Just last year, Nicholas harvested his third Pennsylvania black bear during archery season at the age of 82.
Nicholas also enjoyed playing his alto or tenor saxophone, whether it was polka music, soft jazz or “Happy Birthday.” Nicholas was also proud of his Italian heritage, and his meatballs were “out of this world.”
Nicholas is survived by his life partner of 40 years, Doris J. Grove, of Rural Valley. Nicholas is also survived by daughter Theresa, of Indiana; his son, Perry, of Rural Valley; his son, Nicholas “Nicky,” of Indiana; and his son, Gary and wife Nicol, of Ernest. Nicholas was grandfather to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings: his sister, Theresa and husband Bob Brochetti; his brother, Eugene Buffone; his brother, Jerry and wife Susan Buffone; his brother, Bob and wife Marlene Buffone; and his brother, Donald Buffone.
In addition to his parents, Nicholas was preceded in death by his brother, James “Jim” Buffone.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Yatesboro. Burial will be private.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caring staff and professionals of St. Andrew’s Village of Indiana, who provided medical care and comfort care for Nicholas for the past three weeks.
The family also wishes to acknowledge the care, compassion and dedication of Nicholas’ oldest son, Perry Buffone. Perry cared for Nicholas during the past four months and was there to embrace Nicholas during his peaceful passing into the next world.