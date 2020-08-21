Nicholas 'Nick' A. Dettorre

Nicholas “Nick” Anthony Dettorre, 67, of Blairsville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 12, 1952, in Latrobe.
Nick was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Export, and had attended SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. He retired as a dietary technician at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital after 25 years of service.
Nick was a Blairsville High School graduate, Class of 1971, where he had played basketball. He was also an avid baseball player and had formerly played for the Blairsville Colts. Nick was a member of the Murrysville Franklin Regional Athletic Association, where he was a former coach. He was an avid Notre Dame Fan, having attended many games there. He also enjoyed model trains and collecting vinyl records.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Kerry (Prola) Dettorre, Blairsville; son, Nicholas A. Dettorre Jr., Austin, Texas; mother,
Julie (Esposito) Dettorre, Blairsville; uncles, Anthony and Robert Esposito, Pittsburgh, and Jim Esposito, Texas; nieces and nephews: Eric McCrady and wife Karen; Jordyn Johnson and husband Asher; Sean Thompson; and Kelsey Thompson; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Dettorre, in 2005.
Visitation will take place at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A wake service will be held in the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
Prayers of transfer will be held on Monday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home prior to a Funeral Mass at SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, at 10 a.m. Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thomas E. Starzl Transplant Center, UPMC Montefiore, 3459 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to send a special thanks to everyone from Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care they had given to Nick.