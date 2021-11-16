Nicholas “Nick” Samuel Dalessio, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
The son of Samuel and Serafina (Mazza) Dalessio, he was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Sagamore.
Nick had served in the United States Armed Forces during the Korean Conflict. He had been employed by Elger Company and Robert Shaw. Nick, along with his son, David, owned and operated the Indiana Farmer’s Livestock Auction. He loved having coffee with his friends while sharing stories.
Surviving are his wife, Wilma Jean (Gibson) Dalessio, whom he wed in November 1961; daughter, Vicky (Daniel) Braun; son, David (Tammy) Dalessio; grandchildren, Nicholas Dalessio, Emily (Kyle) Shackle, Olivia (John) Ogden, and Evan Dalessio; great-grandchildren, Ava Louise and Cecelia Paige Shackle; brothers, Sam and Frank Dalessio; sisters, Rose Zbasnick and Joan (John) Bojec; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Annabelle Dalessio, Gloria Bernakis, Dolores Perry, Lena Rocco, Caroline Trostle and Sara Lou Steve; and brothers, Thomas, Frank and Joseph Dalessio.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A private Blessing Service will be conducted in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.