Nicholas Sracic, 75, of Blairsville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Independence Health System, Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
The son of Nicholas J. Sracic and Louise (Kurant) Sracic, he was born Dec. 19, 1947, in Indiana.
Nick was a graduate of Derry Area High School, Class of 1965, and a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He worked for the Conemaugh Generating Station for 30 years, retiring in 2002.
Nick was a member of SS Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, and the Derry Rod and Gun Club.
He loved being outside gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially taking his grandchildren fishing and boating on Raystown Lake.
Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Patricia A. (Banocy) Sracic, whom he married on April 15, 1972; three children, Amy S. (James) Pouillon, of Grand Rapids, Mich., Stacy S. (Michael) Cypcar, of Hamilton, Va. and Nicholas J. (Dayna) Sracic, of Blue Bell; seven grandchildren: Luke, Jack, Emma, Olivia, Cecelya, Nicholas and Isabella; a sister, Diane Sracic, of Estero, Fla.; and a nephew, Jordan Chaklos-Sracic, of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the time of Prayers of Transfer at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon in SS Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Fr. Steven R. Bugay as celebrant. Military honors to be conducted immediately following the funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Friends of Raystown Lake, at Bit.ly/FriendsofRaystownLake Donation
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.