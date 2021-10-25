Nina E. (Keenan) Clawson, 97, of Bell Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center in Latrobe.
She was born on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 1924, in Delmont, the daughter of Joseph B. and Ella Hissem Keenan.
She married Lewis G. Clawson in 1945 and together worked their dairy farm.
She was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church in Avonmore, where she taught Sunday school and Luther League.
She was the Bell Township tax collector for 24 years and former master of the Bell Township Grange.
She enjoyed bus trips and was a lifelong knitter, winning numerous ribbons at fairs.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca DeForno and her husband, Dan, of Saltsburg, and Gary Clawson, of Bell Township; five grandchildren, David DeForno and his wife, Lisa, of Virginia Beach, Va.; Jennifer Westrick and her husband, Nick, of Indiana; Julie Duffner and her husband, Jim, of Bell Township; Patricia Snow and her husband, Dan, of West Leechburg; and Aeryk Lentz, of Beaufort, S.C.; and four great-grandchildren; Autumn (Bradley), Melody, Ruby and Grady.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 1990.
Family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
Services will be conducted Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Keith McCutcheon officiating.
Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Avonmore.
