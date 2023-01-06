Noah Matthew Hoover, 26, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
The son of Gary Hoover, Creekside, and Patricia (Bruce) Loughry, Indiana, he was born April 9, 1996, in Indiana.
Noah was a 2014 graduate of Marion Center Area High School, where he carried on his brothers’ legacies of being a talented athlete in football, basketball and track and field.
He will be remembered as a sweet, kind, generous and respectful man who was friendly to everyone. He always had a big smile on his face, a jolly demeanor and never passed up an opportunity to crack a joke or prank someone in the wittiest of ways.
He loved hanging out with his family, playing darts, video games and spending time with his best friend, Siera Clark and her son, Drew.
He also loved spending time with his nephews, Sidney and Nolan, and would often play Pokémon Go, football, basketball and many other activities with them. His nephews loved him dearly and looked up to him. He loved Superman and Scooby-Doo and was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan, rarely missing a game.
He also shared a unique bond with his brother, Dan, and his nephew, Wyatt, by being one of the three redheads in the immediate family. He had a special relationship with his brother, Aaron, two years apart in age from him, as they were always heavy in competition with one another in sports and video games.
Finally, he enjoyed spending time with his father on annual fishing trips, as well as hiking, traveling and going out to dinner with his mom and stepdad. Ultimately, Noah will be remembered as a good-hearted person who was loved dearly by his friends, family, and all of those who crossed his path.
Surviving are his parents, Gary Hoover, of Creekside, and Patricia (Bruce) Loughry, of Indiana; siblings David (Brianna) Hoover, of Homer City; Daniel (Shannon) Hoover, of Inwood, W.Va.; and Aaron Hoover, of Cambridge, Mass.; stepbrother Adam (Kristen) Loughry, of Philadelphia; stepsister Sophia Loughry, of Philadelphia; and nephews Sidney, Nolan and Wyatt.
Preceding Noah in death were his maternal grandparents, Albert and Grace Betts, and paternal grandparents John and Edna Hoover.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.