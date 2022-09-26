Nora Jean Watters, 96, of Bethel Park, formerly Indiana, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, surrounded by her children.
Jean, the daughter of Russell and Ella May Hall Chase, was born April 14, 1926, in Arcadia. Her family then moved to Gallitzin, where her father was the superintendent of mines in Cambria County.
There, at age 16, she met the love of her life, James F. Watters, who has been waiting for her in Heaven since 2018. They were married in December 1946.
Together, they moved to Indiana in 1959, where they raised their family of five children: Susan (Steven), Timothy (now deceased, daughter-in-law Marie Trunzo Watters) and Sally (Michael), all of Mount Lebanon; Thomas (Vickie), of Indiana; and Paul, of Venus. Jean will also be lovingly remembered by her 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Joan Watters, of Altoona; and many nieces and nephews.
Jean graduated from the Shadyside School of Nursing in 1947 and reminded everyone who walked into her room at the Paramount Senior Living Facility in Bethel Park, where she has lived for the past three years, that she was a nurse.
Jean and Jim were blessed with 71 years of marriage and spent their last 30 winters together in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Jean was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, an associate member for many years of the First United Methodist Church, of Myrtle Beach, and the Indiana Chapter of Eastern Star. She loved to quilt, read and solve crossword puzzles, completing the daily puzzles well into her 90s. Her greatest joy was being with her family.
Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Grace United Methodist Church of Indiana, 712 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
