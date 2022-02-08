Nora L. Pahel

Nora L. (Rosenberger) Pahel, 68, of Saltsburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her home.
A daughter of Howard Earl and Grace Susanne (Miller) Rosenberger, she was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Indiana.
Nora worked for many years in housekeeping at the Comfort Inn in Blairsville. She attended the Church of God in West Lebanon.
Nora was strong willed, which came in handy when she helped with the clean up after the 1977 flood in Clymer.
Because of her help there, she became a certified chainsaw operator. She was the “community” babysitter, basically “Mom” to everybody.
She is survived by two children, Darlene Voorhies and husband Michael, of Indiana, and Melissa Willis and husband George, of Penn Run; a brother, Donald E. Rosenberger, of Indiana; grandchildren, Angel Willis-Pahel, George Willis Jr., Tiffany Willis, Crystal Rose Grace Willis, Josh Scott Pahel and Michael Russel Voorhies; great-granddaughter, Freya League; a special friend, Alfred Spencer; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Joshua Reid officiating. Interment will be in West Lebanon Cemetery.
