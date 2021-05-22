Norabelle L. (Schrack) Jones, 91, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Beacon Ridge in White Township.
A daughter of Leslie Schrack and Edith (Rankin) Schrack, she was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Blairsville.
Norabelle attended the United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville.
She married Carl Jones in 1948, and together they raised their three children. As a stay-at-home mom, as most mothers did then, she provided them with a wonderful childhood and many wonderful memories from the summer cookouts and always the special Sunday dinners with family gathered around the table.
At the age of 48, she went to work for her son at Gary’s Floral Shop, Blairsville. She never wanted to miss a day because she loved her job of running the office, meeting new customers and talking to old loyal customers and friends on the phone (when you actually talked on the phone) and with customers who insisted on only talking to her.
Norabelle retired after a fall in her home and 40 years on the job, at the age of 88 in 2017. No better employee was there.
Surviving are two sons: Dwight A. Jones, married to the former Janet Miller, of New Derry; and Gary L. Jones, of Blairsville; a daughter, Cynthia, married to Jeffrey Chismar, of Derry; two grandchildren: Laurie Johnson (friend, Kelly) and Dwight Jones Jr. (Kelly); two sisters-in-law: Daunice Schrack, of Blairsville, and Glennis Jones, of Warren, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl, in 1996; and two brothers, Torrence Schrack and Donald Rankin.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a funeral service by the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe will begin at 11 a.m. Monday.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Memorial donations may be made to The United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.