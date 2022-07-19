Norbert J. Matula, 72, of Ebensburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Feb. 9, 1950, in Johnstown, he was the son of Joseph S. and Louise (Wagner) Matula.
Norbert is survived by his wife, the former Debra (Hinton) Matula, to whom he was married 45 years; daughter, Charity (Matt) Reihart, of Ebensburg; son, Matthew (Laura) Matula, of Altoona; and grandchildren: Mariah Reihart (Tanner) Hutchison and Simeon, Louisa, Judah, Charlotte and Asher Matula.
Norbert had been employed as a diesel/electric technician for the former Cambria and Indiana Railroad (C&I) in Colver and served as shop supervisor for the Everett Railroad from 1997 to 2010.
He loved spending time with his family and teaching his grandchildren about his passion for farming and railroading. He also loved working for and serving his Lord as a member and deacon at Ebensburg Evangelical Bible Church in Revloc, and enjoyed his travel to Israel.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Ebensburg Evangelical Bible Church, 130 Belair St., Revloc, PA 15948, and from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church, with Pastor Clifford Richey IV officiating. Interment will take place at Lloyd Cemetery, Ebensburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Norbert’s memory may be made to his church building fund at the aforementioned address.
Arrangements are in the care of the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Ebensburg.
