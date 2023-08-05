Norma C. Dale, 95, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, while at the Communities at Indiana Haven.
The daughter of Ellsworth and Laura (Walker) Moore, she was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Madera, Pa.
Surviving are her children, Dave (Bonnie) Moore, Curwensville, Pa.; Judy (Carl) Shubert, New York; Carolynn (Bob) Sibal, Kentucky; and Cynthia (John) Pomputius, Indiana; grandchildren Christina (Rodney) Smay, Grampian; Carl (Bridget) Shubert II, Virginia; Greg (Stephanie) Ewing, Greensburg; Dustin (Megan) Pomputius, Indiana; Dr. Kenneth Sibal, Kentucky; Robert “Bo” (Elizebeth) Sibal, Tennessee; great-grandchildren Samantha Shubert and Carl Shubert III, both of New York; Branden (Marlena) Ewing, Greensburg; Sarah Ewing, Pittsburgh; Lecia Pomputius, Indiana; Megan, Sarah, Conner and Riley Smay, Dubois; Emily, State College; and Nicholas Moore, Chicago; great-great-grandchildren Rylee and Sadie Ewing, Greensburg, and Elena and Stanley, Grampian; and many nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth; and grandchildren David and Tammy Moore and Michael Sibal.
Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
www.lefdahlfuneralhome. com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.