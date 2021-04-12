Norma J. Clowser

Norma Jean Clowser, 79, of Smicksburg, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her residence.
She was born April 20, 1941, to Edwin and Erma Bell (Griffith) Clowser in South Mahoning Township.
Norma worked as a nanny in Indiana and also as stock person and greeter for Mahoning Hardware in Punxsutawney for 32 years. She was a member of Old Mahoning Baptist Church and graduated from Marion Center High School in 1960. Norma enjoyed sending cards to her friends and family.
Norma is survived by her twin sister, Naomie Clowser, of Smicksburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Old Mahoning Baptist Church, 5225 Mahoning Road, Home.
Funeral services will immediately follow at noon with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Burial will take place in Smicksburg Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Indiana, Armstrong, and Westmoreland Counties, P.O. Box 403, Indiana, PA 15701.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.