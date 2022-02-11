Norma J. (Fisher) Cooper, 72, of Glen Campbell, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side.
The daughter of Bud and Mildred L. (Fuller) Fisher, she was born on Feb. 15, 1949, in Glen Campbell.
Norma married Louis “Lou” J. Cooper on Aug. 22, 1975, and they shared more than 46 years of marriage.
She enjoyed camping with her family. Norma was an avid dog lover. One of her favorite pastimes was home canning.
Norma is survived by her husband, Lou; her five children: Kristin Wright, Cheryl (Dan) Henry, Judy Wright, Michelle (Dave) Keith and Denise (Don) Kephart; her five grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her sister, Jean (Bob) Sowers; two nieces; five nephews and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Donna Temple and her nephew, Jeff Temple.
