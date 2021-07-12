Norma Jane Frain, 69, of Hillsdale, formerly of Cherry Tree, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, while at Embassy at Hillsdale Park Nursing Home.
The daughter of Norman and Mary Jane (Gemmell) Hazlett, she was born Sept. 5, 1951, in Indiana.
Surviving are her children, Mark Frain and his wife, Tammy, Home, and Melinda Frain and her fiancee, Terry Beatty, Punxsutawney; grandchildren Debbie, Holly and Maranda (Devin) Minto; siblings Dee Hazlett, Shelocta, Shirley (Carl) Thompson, Blairsville, Bob (Jean) Hazlett, Northfield, Ohio, Mack (Patty) Hazlett, Homer City, and Ed Hazlett, Clune; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Frain.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in the Oakland Cemetery will be private.