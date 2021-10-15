Norma J. Howarth

Norma Jean Howarth, 84, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The daughter of Jacque and Hazel (Craig) Howarth, she was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Sligo.
Norma was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem.
She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Norma taught music education in various school districts throughout Pennsylvania, Indiana and West Virginia.
She was also employed as a counselor and receptionist for Christian Counseling Center, Indiana.
As a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, she served as an elder and liturgist, and also sang in the Chancel Choir.
Norma enjoyed singing and playing piano and organ in various choral groups including the Messiah Choir, Indi-Anna Chorus of Sweet Adelines International as well as numerous quartets.
Norma was very creative; she enjoyed drawing, music and art.
She loved to help plan themed parties.
Norma loved spending time with her family, whether it be vacationing, playing games or just being together.
Surviving are her children, Wendy Wilson Varner and her husband, Robert, and Timothy Wilson and his wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Tessia Anders and her husband, Jared, James Wilson, Valerie Varner, Amy Varner, Lauren Wilson and Jacque Wilson; great-grandchildren, Hazel and Grace Anders; sister, Barbara Knight and her husband, Jeffrey; brother-in-law, Timothy Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Jacque and Hazel Howarth; and a sister, Carol (Howarth) Wilson.
Friends will be received Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. David Hanna officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Sweet Adelines International, 9110 South Toldeo Ave., Tulsa, OK 74137.