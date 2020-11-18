Norma ‘Jeannie’ Burkley

Norma “Jeannie” (Hoe) Burkley, 88, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Born Sept. 1, 1932, in Dubois, she was the daughter of Clinton Hoe and Alda (Waite) Hoe.
Jeannie was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville, and also the Derry Township Homemakers. She loved to craft. She enjoyed watching the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, along with many other sports on TV. She also enjoyed watching old Western movies.
Survivors include her sons, James Patrick Burkley and wife Carol, Blairsville, and John David Burkley, New Kensington; daughter, Patricia Joyce Ferris and husband Scott, Pittsburgh; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; niece and caretaker, Karen Rhea; nephew, Kevin Rhea
and wife Marvis; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer “Pat” Burkley, who died in 2001; brother, Bob Hoe; and sister-in-law, Ann Crowe.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. with the
Rev. Mark Heckman officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
We would like to send a special thanks to Nicole, Danielle, Nancy and the Bayada staff and to 365 Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeannie’s name to 365 Hospice, 119 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722.