Norma L. Glusko

Norma L. (Kells) Glusko, 78, of Seward, went to be with the Lord Thursday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2020, at Bethlen Home (Ligonier), with her loving family by her side.
She was born Nov. 6, 1942, in Johnstown and was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, “Ted” W. Glusko; parents, Kathryn (Glessner) and Otto Geyer and Norman Kells; father- and mother-in-law, John and Jean (Wuydka) Glusko; sister-in-law, Theresa “Jean” (Glusko) Chavez; and brothers-in law John and George Glusko; and William Danks.
Norma is survived by her son, Ted E. Glusko and wife Agatha (Gregory), State College; daughters, Tracy Hall and husband Paul, Seward, and Kimberly Glusko, Bellefonte; grandchildren, Katie (Glusko) Sosnoskie and husband Merritt, State College; Timothy Glusko and wife Emily (Schade), Santa Monica, Calif.; Brittany (Hall) Miller and husband Myers Sr., Bolivar; Patrick Hall and wife Jessica (Petro), Windber; Megan (Pfeil) Widener and husband Brian, and Zachary Pfeil, all of Bellefonte; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jack Sosnoskie, Myers Jr. and Toby Miller, and Rosalyn and Charlotte Widener; sister, Bonnie (Geyer) Danks, Sutherland Springs, Texas; brother-in-law Thomas and wife Carol (Hamrock), Seward; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Prior to her retirement in 2000, Norma was employed at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center (CMMC) as a registered nurse. She was certified in critical-care nursing (CCRN), flight nursing (CFRN) and as a paramedic. Norma was a top-notch nurse at CMMC and in 1989 became one of the original flight crew members and later the manager of the MedSTAR Air Medical Transport Service. Norma was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in New Florence, where she volunteered as the pianist and choir director. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was a beautiful, loving and hardworking individual who balanced her career with love for her husband and family. She and Ted spent countless hours watching their grandchildren participate in extracurricular activities and Norma cared for Ted at home prior to his death in 2013. Norma’s kind spirit and devotion to others will leave a legacy with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Bethlen Long-term Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ligonier and Bethlen Hospice. A special thank-you to the 200-wing staff and everyone who became an extension of her family.
Due to COVID-19, private visitation with a private service will be held for her immediate family at 10 a.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church, New Florence, with Pastor Marcia Adams officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com under Norma’s obituary. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local food bank or charity.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.