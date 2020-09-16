Norma Lee (Mae) Johns Oskey, 87, of Saltsburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe.
She was born Friday, April 14, 1933, in Saltsburg, a daughter of Walter A. and Harriet L. Stoner Johns. She was a member of the Saltsburg Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles and working around the house.
She retired as an inspector at Breeze Industries, formerly Federal Laboratories, in Tunnelton.
Norma is survived by her children: Robert Melvin Oskey, of Saltsburg; Harvey “Bill” Oskey and his wife, Tammy, of Saltsburg; and Doreene L. Robertson and her husband, Kelly, of Bolivar; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers: William Johns, of Delmont, and Robert Miller, of North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Melvin Oskey; her son, David Wayne Oskey; her daughter, Vivian D. Walker; three sisters: Lula A. Bell, Ruth Mains and Alice Oskey; and a brother, Merle Miller.
Her family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, where a funeral service with Pastor Vivian Malits and Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Due to health concerns of our families and the public, and under CDC and state health department guidelines, a mask is required at viewing.
Interment will be in Fenneltown Cemetery, New Alexandria.
To view and send online condolences, visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com .