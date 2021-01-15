Norman Duane Boring, 77, of Blairsville, passed away at home on Jan. 13, 2021.
Born Sept. 10, 1943, in West Wheatfield Township, he was the son of Esther I. (Horner) Boring McClain and Vall E. Boring.
Norman retired from Indiana County Office of Planning & Development. He previously worked at Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport and was owner of Delmont Auto Parts. He graduated from United High School in 1961 and from IUP with a bachelor’s degree. He was an airplane enthusiast who had his pilot license and owned his own plane.
Norman is survived by his brother, Robert E. Boring, and wife Mary Jane, Robinson; sister, Connie I. Constantino and husband, Richard, Blairsville; and brother, John S. McClain, Marion, Ohio. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members also survive him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald A. Boring; stepfather, John S. McClain; and nephew, Donald L. Boring.
A grave site memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Penn View Mount Tabor Cemetery with Pastor Joanie Scarff officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.
