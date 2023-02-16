Norman E. Dillen Sr., 86, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana.
The son of Norman F. Dillen and Margaret A. (Martin) Busch, he was born June 18, 1936, in Shelocta.
Norman was a mechanic for more than 50 years with Armstrong Utility. He was a handyman who enjoyed fixing things, working with his hands and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His memory will be cherished by his sons Russell Dillen and wife, Linda, of Shelocta, and Mark Dillen and wife, Jen, of Avonmore; grandchildren Trevor Dillen, Brittany Steffish and husband, Taylor, Mya Eaglehouse, Tara Lear and husband, Shane, Savannah Pennington and husband, Brenden, and Dustin Dillen and wife, Shelby; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Lucinda F. “Cindy” Dillen, whom he married on March 11, 1959, and who passed away Jan. 11, 2020; a son, Norman E. Dillen Jr.; and a great-grandchild, Sawyer Steffish.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Arlene Schweitzer officiating.
Interment will be in South Bend Cemetery, Shelocta.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Norman’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.