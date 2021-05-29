Norman “Luke” H. Lewandowski, 85, of Indiana, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Born Oct. 17, 1935, he was a son of the late Frank Lewandowski and Irene (Pilarski) Lewandowski.
He was the husband of Patricia (Ewing) Lewandowski, of Indiana, whom he married June 11, 1960.
Luke spent over 36 years as a public educator in the Apollo-Ridge School District. In those years, he worked as a teacher and a counselor after receiving his master’s degree in education.
Luke received various honors such as being inducted to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Hall of Fame and Indiana County Hall of Fame. He also held numerous state records in his time in college sports: five interceptions in one game; most interceptions in one season at IUP; lettered at IUP for four straight years; youngest player voted into PA Teachers All-Conference for three years; Little All-American-Honorable mention; as well as holding the county sandlot basketball scoring record of 42 points.
He loved golfing and bowling, but he especially enjoyed following his children and grandchildren through their athletic careers.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Luke is survived by his children: Laurie (Ken) Renko, of Chester Springs; Scott (Jody) Lewandowski, of Indiana; Brian (Laurie) Lewandowski, of Memphis, Tenn.; and Karen (Sean) Stevenson, of Frederick, Md.
He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Lance, Michael, Megan, John, and Luke Lewandowski, and Hailey and Nicholas Stevenson. Also remembering Luke are his sister, Loretta Seaman; sisters-in-law: Lois Lewandowski, Barbara (George) Valentine, and Elaine Fox; and brother-in-law, Thomas (Tammy) Ewing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard Lewandowski; and brother-in-law, Larry Seaman.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, of Indiana. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Indiana, with Father Tage Danielson, celebrant.
Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Canonsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to support the IUP football team, which was very important to him.
Send your donations to Paul Tortorella at 2664 Melloney Lane, Indiana, PA 15701, make checks payable to IUP Foundation, on the memo line put football.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.