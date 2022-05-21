Norman Michael “Bud” Earhart Jr., 65, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home.
Bud was born Nov. 21, 1956, in Latrobe, the son of Norman M. Earhart and Betty Earhart.
He was a self-employed truck driver for Earhart Trucking, New Alexandria. He enjoyed working with and riding horses. He loved team penning. Bud liked to learn all about history and loved hauling coal. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Yvonne (DeLuca) Earhart, Blairsville; daughters Ashley Earhart, of Michigan, and Arley Gray and husband, John, of Hecla; son Ethan Earhart, of Hillside; stepson George Jones, of Powell, Wyo.; 10 grandchildren; brother Willie Earhart and wife, Tracey, of New Alexandria; several nieces and nephews; and cousin Norma Bennett, of Greensburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Pastor Greg Parks will officiate.
Interment will be in Livermore Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the folks from VNA Hospice, Kim, Mary and Brandon for their special care of Bud.