Norman Overman, 64, of Marion Center, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Born Sept. 7, 1957, in Spangler, he was a son to William and Celie (Patterson) Overman Sr.
Surviving are his children, Michelle (Michael) Kime and Carl Overman (Heather McCall); three grandchildren, Christa Kime (Tyler Wetzel), Eric Overman and Shane Overman; and several brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandson, Bentley Wetzel.
Norman enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will take place at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, PA 15714.