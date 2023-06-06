Norman Paul Penrose, 81, of Clarksburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home.
Born on June 17, 1942, in New Florence, son of Paul Penrose and Hattie “Beanie” (Boring) Penrose Montgomery, he was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Norman worked in the mines as a supervisor. He enjoyed bowling at Bolivar Lanes, hunting and fishing. He also was a modest woodworker and loved picking on people he loved. Norman was a real family man and love spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Robinson VFW and the Bolivar American Legion.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents and sister Grace Koske.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Penrose; children Bobby Penrose, Rebecca and Gregory Penrose-Oldham, Tammie Penrose, Paul and Christine Penrose, William Penrose, Duane and Sherry Penrose, and Eugene and Janet Shirley; grandchildren Grayson, Grant, Marcus, Christine, Mikey, Shane, Hannah, Logan, Jenna, Bradley, Shaley, Zachary, Garren, Christian, Ella, Dennie and Brandon; great-grandchildren Ella, Maci, Lily, Christine, Karson, Bryson, Jayson, Mason, Alayna, Ben and Ivy; brothers Duane Penrose and Calvin Montgomery; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 N. Ligonier St. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Joanie Scarffs officiating. Committal will be at Germany Lutheran Cemetery with military rites conducted by the VFW ritual team.
Online condolences may be posted at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
