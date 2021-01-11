Norman Richard McKee

Norman Richard “Rick” McKee died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born in 1952 in Indiana to Richard Dale and Geraldine Van Horn McKee.
Rick was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Marion, a lifetime member of the Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department where he served as chief for 10 years, Dixonville Moose and the Indiana Franklin Masonic Lodge #313.
He was employed as a police officer for Marion Center Borough, then at Fisher Scientific for 13 years, and finally retired from Appalachian and Titan Wireline as a safety director.
He enjoyed hunting, crafting stained glass, walking his dog Sofie and spending time with his family.
Rick is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sandra Lloyd McKee, Indiana; his mother and stepfather, Jerry and Bill Frye, Marion Center; two sons, Bill and Candy Beighley, Shelocta; and R.C. and Misty Beighley, Indiana; four grandchildren, Gage and Rashel Williams, Cloe Williams and Ethan and Peyton Beighley; two great-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Jaxon; his siblings, William and Charlotte McKee, Marion Center; Bonnie McCracken, Mechanicsburg; Kim McCreary, Indiana; Kirby and Renee McKee, Marion Center; Gailann McKee, Pittsburgh; and Crissy Horvitz, Pittsburgh; sisters-in-law, Debbie and James Paroda, New Bloomfield; Violet Lloyd, Shelocta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; his stepmother, Anna Mae McKee; sister-in-law Dianne Lloyd; and brothers-in-law Charles “Buddy” Lloyd, Vernon McCreary and Marty Horvitz.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a Masonic service will begin at 5 p.m.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Enoch officiating. Private interment will be made in Marion Center Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, 501 Main St., Marion Center, PA 15759.