Norman Seger

Norman Lane (Pee Wee) Seger, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born in Green Oak on Oct. 13, 1933, he was a son of Guy and Freda Seger and is survived by his wife, Pearl Hohowski Seger; their long-suffering daughter, Kimberly Seger; and her companion, Christopher Bash.
He also is survived by his sisters, Patricia (George) Kovalchik and Karen (James) Fleming, and various nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters Edna (Herb) Dimmitt and Ruth (Robert) Houser; brothers Beryl Dean (Ellie) McCausland and James “Red” Seger; and family dogs Smoker, Cindi, Teton, Misha, Taz and Baron. He would want it noted that he engaged in a lifetime dislike of cats.
Pee Wee was happiest when operating heavy equipment on a pipeline project for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66, from which he retired after 48 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with his 1941 Farmall H tractor, riding his motorcycles and, later, his Suzuki trike, working his vegetable garden, devouring an alarming amount of Cheerios and “PCIR” and dancing with his wife on Saturday nights. He also derived way too much joy from teasing his co-workers, friends and family and, much to his loved ones’ dismay, had a vast amount of pranks and nicknames in his arsenal.
Norm is best described as a loyal, loving husband of 54 years, a caring father, a wonderful provider and a good son, brother, friend, work buddy and neighbor. He was always there when needed and didn’t wait to be asked to lend a hand or “a few bucks.” His wife and daughter will always remember him as a hard-working, big-hearted man they were proud of and fortunate to share their lives with.
He was a member of the Indiana Eagles, the Indiana Moose, the Brush Valley Antique Tractor Club, Indiana A.B.A.T.E. and a life member of the Shelocta Sportsman Club. He was also a proud member of the esteemed Elderton Sandwich House Coffee Club.
Because he didn’t like a fuss (unless he caused it), his family honored his request that no services occur. The family also requests that no flowers or food be sent to their homes, although kind words and prayers are always appreciated.
The family thanks David and Jennifer Rairigh, of Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, for their knowledge, patience and compassion. They both made a heartbreaking time much easier to endure.
If you would like to honor Pee Wee, please remember him gleefully carrying out a prank or delivering one of his (sometimes) inappropriate zingers. Memorial donations may be made to SNIPP (Spay Neuter Indiana PA’s Pets), 2559 Warren Road, Indiana, PA 15701. Although Pee Wee would have had choice words at the thought of donations in his name being made to a stinkin’ cat charity, he would definitely support the organization’s mission of creating a world with fewer cats.