Olga D. Markle

Olga Delle (Blaney) Markle, 80, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home in Indiana.
Born in Whitesburg on Feb. 10, 1941, she was a daughter of David Franklin Blaney and Evelyn Louise (Swigart) Blaney. She was the wife of John Edward Markle, whom she married Feb. 17, 1977, and they spent more than 31 years together.
Olga worked as a waitress for Coyne’s Pub for many years. She enjoyed going to church, watching the wildlife around her home, country music, Civil War history and antiques. Olga also loved going out to dinner with her friends and family, especially Roseann’s.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana.
Olga will be missed by her siblings, Mary Girt, of Whitesburg; Betty Vickers, of Whitesburg; and Doris Conner, of Sarasota, Fla. She will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews; her aunt, Jane Blaney, of Indiana; and special friends, Lyle Barrett, of Dayton, Roberta “Bobbi’ (Hunter) Theriault and Barbara McGrogan (Pat).
In addition to her husband and parents, Olga was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Jane Blaney; brother-in-law, Raymond Girt; brother-in-law, Bennie H. Vickers Sr.; and sister-in-law, Patricia Tishock.
Friends will be received Saturday from 3 until 6 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Indiana with Pastor Tedd Cogar officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church: 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana, PA 15701.
