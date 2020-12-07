Olive ‘Dolly’ Beighley

Born on Aug. 8, 1933, Dolly Beighley went to be with her faithful Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was a very kind servant and so loved her family, relishing in the grandkids closest to her.
She is survived by her wonderful, loving husband of 67 years, Rich Beighley; and six children, Dory (Kenneth) Campbell, of Indiana; William (Adeline) Beighley, of Apollo; Laurie Pate, of Indiana; Karen Holland, of Glen Campbell; Amy (Ernest) Broome, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Rick Beighley of Millersville. She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Pat) O’Brien, of Maryland; half-sister, Deborah (Novak) Beck, of Cherry Tree; and sister-in-law Kathy (Edward) Campbell, of Florida. Dolly had 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her beloved mother, Evelyn Suder, and her wonderful grandmother, Olive Suder Ash; several uncles, cousins and her in-laws, William L. and Meryle Beighley.
Dolly was born in Somerset and graduated from Washington Township High School in Apollo in 1952. In the 1970s, she completed required requirements to be a legal secretary at Westmoreland County Community College.
She worked as a telephone operator in Vandergrift, at a fruit stand in Camp JoAnn, for the Beighley’s Friendly Markets in Vandergrift, Leechburg and Apollo, and as a paper delivery driver for the Valley News Dispatch in Apollo. She retired as a Central Service Technician at West Penn Hospital in Bloomfield.
Dolly enjoyed coloring inspirational pictures, reading the Holy Bible and spending time with her precious, loving husband. Her kitty, Smokey, brought her constant companionship, joy and laughter for the last year. When she was more stable ambulating, Dolly was quite inspired, attending church services led by the Rev. Jerry (Cindy) Hoch in Indiana.
God’s blessings to Dr. Jason Sharbaugh, Dr. Yvonne Chan, the staff at Indiana Hospital sixth floor and ICU (Kayla, Leanne, Deb and Ashley).
Following her death, Dolly was cared for by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Sadly, she was interred in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery on Dec. 5, 2020. Daughters Amy and Karen will hold a memorial service in spring 2021.
