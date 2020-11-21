Olive Mayme “Mae” Potter, (nee McCracken), passed away peacefully at home in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, with her loving son Mark at her side on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at age 76.
Born on Aug. 17, 1944, she was predeceased by her parents, Clair and Nellie (Helman) McCracken.
She was the beloved wife of Thomas (Tony) Potter for 41 years and was the loving mother of Mark (Rosie) Federinko, Jeff (Tammy) Federinko, Dottie (Tom) Caplan and Lisa (Greg) Slade. She was the cherished and loving Nanna of Karenza Mae, Keira, the late Brianna Francesca (2001), Jeff Jr., Aaron, the late (Ryan), Sarah Mayme, Tyler, Haley, Ryan, Amanda and Drew. She was the dear sister of Elcy (Delbert) Frailey, Rodney (Mary) McCracken and Roger (Sheila) McCracken; and sister-in-law of Ron (Paula) Potter, Rose, Janet and Nancy McCracken.
She was also predeceased by her siblings, Elizabeth Ruffner, Margaret Nyland, Dorothy Jane McCracken, Robert McCracken, Ruth Mitchell, William McCracken, Tom McCracken and Harry McCracken.
She is respectfully remembered by Michelle Stalder and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private family service burial is being held today in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.