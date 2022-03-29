Omah C. Duggan

Omah Catherine Duggan, 86, of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Indiana, passed away peacefully after a long illness at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Omah was an avid gardener, bird watcher and golfer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elda Helen Alloway Gress, of West Lafayette, Ohio, and her husband, Robert D. “Bob” Duggan, of Indiana.
Omah is survived by her only son, Michael Patrick Duggan and his wife Joanne Edwards Duggan, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
At Omah’s request, all funeral arrangements will be private and have been entrusted to the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Omah’s name to the Cleveland Clinic, Bob Duggan Cancer Research Fund, Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, ATTN: Dr Jaroslaw P. Maciejewski, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or online at https://my.clevelandclinic.org/giving/make-a-gift.
