Oneida J. Turner, 93, of Homer City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Born Aug. 11, 1927, in Belsano, she was the daughter of Morell and Cora Mae (Cramer) Campbell, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kermit C. Turner; son, George Joseph Turner Sr.; daughter, Thelma Jean Platko; brothers, Burgess, George, Alfred and Watson Campbell; and son-in-law, James Tant-linger.
She is survived by her children, Alfred “Terry” Turner and wife Claire, Homer City; and Carrie Mae Tantlinger, Homer City. She had nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cordilla Herwig and husband Dale, Elyria, Ohio.
Oneida was a devoted Christian who enjoyed reading her Bible and professing the word to others. She enjoyed cooking and camping and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Robert Thornton officiating.
Social distancing and masks will be required.
Memorial donations in Oneida’s name may be made to Luciusboro Wesleyan Methodist Church, 16 Kanouff St., or Gospel Community Church, 3773 Rt. 403 Hwy. S., both Homer City, PA 15748. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery.
