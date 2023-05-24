Orlando Dominick “Nick” Veltre, 66, of Alverda, was born Aug. 8, 1956. He passed away peacefully at his home on May 17, 2023.
He was a 1974 graduate of Penns Manor High School. After graduation, he worked for Barnes and Tucker Coal for many years. In the past, he was a Pine Township volunteer fireman and also a member of many local sportsmen’s clubs.
Nick loved life. He was a great storyteller. He was a joy to be around and loved to make others laugh. He loved the outdoors and all sports. Mostly, he loved going to camp in Benezette with his best friend, Johnny Domingo, who was considered a brother. Anyone who knows Nick will remember him singing. What a special gift he had. He was a very caring, kind and generous soul who would give his last dollar to anyone in need.
Nick was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood.
He is survived by his sons Dominic and Anthony; and sisters Angie Wolfe, Bernie Polenik, (Bud), Karen Baker, (Tom), Susan Williams (Dave), Rosie Veltre-Fornari and Edie Bash (Duane); and many nieces and nephews whom he adored.
We are grateful to best friends Johnny Domingo and Pat McGuire, and others. They were true friends to Nick. A special thank you for all you did for our brother.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Orlando and Jenny Veltre; and his brother-in-law, Paul Wolfe.
In keeping with Nick’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Nick’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood, with Father James Morley as celebrant.
Interment will be in St Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana, at a later date.
McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Veltre family.
