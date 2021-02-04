Orvis L. Newcome

Orvis Lorn Newcome Sr., 92, of Brookville (formerly of Punxsutawney), passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
He was born in Punxsutawney on July 21, 1928, a son of Lloyd Newcome and Belva (Ruth) Newcome.
Mr. Newcome was a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II.
On March 26, 1952, he married Elda Marie Geist. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage and raised four children. Elda preceded him in death on April 10, 2003.
Following the loss of his wife, the Lord blessed him with a friend and companion in Alice Mae Himes. They had 14 years of simply enjoying having one another to lean on, to talk with and getting out and about to see family and friends. He was also greatly supported by his friend, Debbie Stewart.
Mr. Newcome delivered furniture for nearly 30 years for Jones Furniture and Wolfe Furniture. He also drove a school bus in the Punxsutawney area for 33 years and delivered Meals on Wheels from 1988 until 2011. He enjoyed the Jefferson County Senior Center, watching softball games, reading and watching television.
In addition to Alice, he is survived by four children, Shirley (Allen) Brothers, Ronald L. (Kimberly) Newcome, Orvis L. (Patty) Newcome and Donald (Pamela) Newcome, all of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren, Allen (Melissa) Brothers, Andrew (Kayla) Brothers, Andrew (Robin) Smith, Jeremy Newcome, Lorne Newcome, Gloria Newcome and William (Kelly) Fisher; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lonzo (Charlotte) Newcome, of Northeast, and Norman Newcome, of Buffalo, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marie; and grandson Jeremiah Newcome.
Due to COVID-19 concerns there will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney. Interment will be at Worthville Cemetery.
