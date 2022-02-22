Paisley Blake Elliott, infant girl, of Commodore, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. She passed away at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The infant daughter of Tanner W. Elliott and Hailey S. Smith, of Commodore, she was born Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Johnstown.
Paisley is survived by her parents; her brother, Paxton Elliott; her maternal grandparents, Jason Smith, of Clymer, and Carry Myers, of Homer City; her stepgrandfather, Jr. Strawcutter, of Punxsutawney; her paternal grandparents, Richard “Beezer” and Shelli Elliott, of Penn Run; her maternal great-grandparents, Dennis and Brenda Smith, of Commodore, and Tim and Audrey Myers, of Oklahoma; her paternal great-grandparents, Pat Freidhoff, of Alverda, and Russel Fleming, of Indiana; her maternal great-great-grandfather, Robert Hudzick, of Commodore; her aunts, Libby, Emily and Kylee; and her uncles, Dean and Wyatt.
Paisley’s family would like to especially thank her great-aunt and -uncle, Cassie and Robert Smith, for their great kindness.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandmother, Sally Brendlinger, and paternal grandparents, Georgia Fleming, Irene Friedhof and Richard Elliott Sr.
Family and friends will be received at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale today from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the noon funeral service officiated by Pastor Kathy Mihoerck.
Interment will take place at the East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Paisley’s online guestbook and share a condolence message.