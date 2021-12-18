Pamela Ann (Dearmy) Laney, 68, of Strongstown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 14, 1953, in Johnstown, and was the daughter of Arthur and Evelyn Dearmy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel Laney; father- and mother-in-law, Tuck and Nellie Laney; and brother, Walter Cunningham.
Pamela is survived by her children, Mike (Jennifer) Laney, of California, and Adam (Becky) Laney, of Johnstown; grandchildren, Madison Laney and Devon and Donavan Laney; and step-grandchildren, Greg and Alexis Richardson.
She was a member of Strongstown United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Star Equestrian, Strongstown.
Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home, Nanty Glo, where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Pineland Cemetery, Strongstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the humane society.