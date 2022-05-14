Pamela Ann McCracken, 63, of Indiana, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born May 23, 1958, in Jeannette, she was a daughter of James and Judith (Peters) Gesler.
Pam attended Seton Hill University as an art major. Two of her passions were photography and sewing. At one time, she owned and operated Feed My Sheep, a nonprofit Christian-based thrift store, and worked at ICCAP.
She is survived by her three children: Ryan Gesler, of Georgetown, Texas; Addison McCracken, of Connellsville; and Rachel McCracken, of Indiana; one grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pam’s surviving siblings include Jim Gesler (Kathy), of Pittsburgh; Mark Gesler (Virginia), of Florida; Todd Gesler, of Trafford; and Sean Gesler (Lisa) of North Huntingdon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.