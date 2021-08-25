Pamela D. Streams

On Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, Pamela Diane Streams moved into her beautiful home in heaven.
Pam was born on June 18, 1959, to Donald and Judith Streams, in Marion Center, later moving to Niagara Falls, N.Y., where she graduated from the Sunshine School and was employed by Opportunities Unlimited of Niagara until moving back to Pennsylvania.
Pamela resided with Lifesteps in Indiana for more than 25 years, making many friends and having caring, loving staff who were her family away from home.
Pamela worked at ICW in Indiana where she prided herself with being able to have a job and bring home her paycheck. Pam had a wonderful outlook on life; she never let being intellectually developmentally disabled hold her back.
Pam said, “It’s not that I am different, it’s that everyone else is different.” To see the world through her eyes, she knew one thing, and that was love. Pam got to fulfill her dream of moving home this past December and took her first ever vacation just last week.
Pam lived her life to the fullest these last few months, going places and doing things she never got to do, living life up until the day the Lord called her home. We as a family would like to thank Lifesteps for all the love and care over the years, know Pam considered each of you family and loved you all very much.
A special thank you to DCI Indiana and its staff, who lovingly helped Pam live her last few months to the fullest. They enabled us to travel with home dialysis — thank you, Nurse Patty!
Pam will be missed deeply by her father, Donald Streams, of Marion Center; brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Elizabeth) Streams, of Marion Center; sister, Renee Streams, of New York; numerous uncles and aunts, cousins and nieces, great-nieces and lots of friends.
Pam was greeted with open arms by her mother, Judith Streams; both paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; cousins; and her many friends, who will once again laugh with her. Pam was asked to be a momma to a special angel baby until we meet again.
Friends and family will be invited to celebrate Pam’s life on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Bethany Chapel, 1003 Manor St., Marion Center, at 11 a.m.
Condolences maybe left online at www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.