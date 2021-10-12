Pamela S. Gardner

Pamela Sue “Bummy” Gardner, 53, of Aultman, formerly of Creekside, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the home of her best friend and sister.
The youngest daughter of Leonard and Olive (McLain) Gardner, she was born Nov. 3, 1967, in Indiana.
Pam loved watching mystery shows, doing crossword puzzles, telling stories, traveling and attending dirt track races every Friday at Lernerville Speedway. She will be remembered as having the biggest, most caring heart. Pam was a wonderful sister and aunt who will be missed greatly by her family.
Surviving are her siblings, Gail Gardner Shoup, Eleanor Jean Gardner, Ann Marie (David) Arthurs, Mary Ellen Sleigh, Ronald (Kim) Gardner, Donald Gardner, and Patricia (Timothy) Buzzard; nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Timothy, Michael, Matthew, Courtney, Lauren, Holly, Donald “DJ,” Alicia, Lindsay and Rachal; brothers-in-law, Raymond Riddle and Jimmy Shoup; and her dog, Wilbur J.
Preceding Pam in death were her parents and the love of her life, Robert “Bobby” Riddle.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Lois Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be sent to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana, PA 15701 to assist with funeral arrangements.