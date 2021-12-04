Pani Lillian “Luba” (Wierny) Hnatko, 85, of Penn Run, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
She was the daughter of Stephan and Agata (Romanchik) Wierny, born May 25, 1936, in Xolopia, Ukraine.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, the Rev. Fr. George Hnatko; one son, George Hnatko Jr. and wife Stephanie; two grandchildren, Zachary George and Katelyn Rose; and two nephews, George and Alhert Akula.
Pani was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Nadia Akula.
Before arriving in the United States, she and her family lived in the Ukraine until fleeing to Germany due to Communism. After a few years there, they were forced to flee the Nazi regime, at which time they settled in Belarus. Having been displaced by the war, Lillian and her parents were sponsored by a church in Washington, Pa., to come to the U.S., where they settled permanently. Her father got a job in a brickyard and her mother was a homemaker.
After graduating from Trinity High School, she spent summers with her sister in Canada, working in a local bank. In the coming years, she would meet George Hnatko at a church function and they were married in September 1957. Once Father Hnatko was ordained, they moved around periodically, serving various parishes, until finally calling Indiana home. Together, they raised a son and served their parishes and community, founding the Eastern Orthodox Foundation in 1966, which helped those in need for over 45 years.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Parastas being held at 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Dixonville. Pani’s funeral service will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Dixonville, with His Eminence Metropolitan, Antony and Arch Bishop Daniel as celebrants. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Dixonville. The McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Hnatko family.
