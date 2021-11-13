Pastor Guy R. 'Fergy' Ferguson

Pastor Guy Robert “Fergy” Ferguson, 73, of Hillsdale, passed away into the presence of His Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
He had been serving as the pastor of Hillsdale Assembly of God Church for the past 16½ years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Sarah (Price) Ferguson; his brother Tom; his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Byron Murphy; and his sister-in-law, Sharon.
Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Liz; his three sons, Robert, of Houtzdale; Tim (Jen), of Watsontown; and Jeremy, of Lake Wynonah; his two brothers, Harold, of Altoona, and Ray (Carol), of Maryland; and his six grandchildren, Noah, Isabella, Hailey, Kiley, Xander and Finley.
Prior to coming to Hillsdale, he pastored in Philipsburg for 13½ years; Red Lion for 10 years, Beaver for one year and Orbisonia for six years. Fergy was very active in the Hillsdale community.
He was a substitute teacher for many years in the Purchase Line and Harmony school districts.
Fergy will be remembered for the candy he would hand out to the students, which they greatly enjoyed. He also kept the books for the Purchase Line girls’ basketball games and the Purchase Line boys’ baseball team.
He was part of a group of retired men who met for breakfast every morning at Gibson’s Restaurant, formerly Pardees. Fergy could be seen around town almost every day at the post office and Dollar General, talking and visiting with his neighbors.
Fergy greatly enjoyed going to sporting events with his three sons.
He was an avid fan of all the Pittsburgh teams. He made an effort to get to as many of his grandchildren’s sporting events as possible.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Purchase Line United Methodist Church, at 17107 Route 286 East, Commodore.
On Wednesday, visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral service at the church with Pastor Raymond Hill officiating. Interment will take place at Thompson Cemetery, Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s memory to Hillsdale Assembly of God Church at P.O. Box 69, Hillsdale, PA 15746.
The Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale, is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Fergy’s guestbook and share a condolence message.