Pastor Nicholas W. Kostella Jr., 54, of Spring Church, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1966, the son of Nicholas W. Kostella Sr. and Isabel (Watson) Randall.
Nicholas was the pastor for Grace Independent Baptist Church in Shelocta. He owned and operated Custom Cabinetry by Design with his son, Austin. He could grill like a pro and had an outgoing personality. He loved hunting, fishing and, most of all, his family and his church family. Nicholas had a great love for the people around him and for the Lord. He will be greatly missed.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Melissa (Stoner) Kostella, whom he married on Dec. 17, 2005; his son, Austin N. Kostella, at home; his daughters, Hannah G. Kostella and Emma G. Kostella, both at home; his father, Nicholas W. Kostella Sr. and wife Marie, of Claymont, Del.; and his mother, Isabel Randall, of Indiana. Nicholas also is survived by his brothers, Matthew Kostella and wife Heather, of Verona, and Chad Kostella and wife Jessica, of Lakeland, Fla.; and a nephew, Oliver Kostella.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Friday at Grace Independent Baptist Church, 350 Main St., Shelocta, with Pastor Steven Pawley and Pastor Jerry Jackson co-officiating.
Interment will be in South Bend Cemetery, Shelocta.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nicholas’ honor to the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, PO Box 997, Kittanning, PA 16201, to help the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Nicholas’ family, or view a video tribute, please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.