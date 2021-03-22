Patricia Ann Cavanaugh Smith, 83, born June 3, 1937, in Lucernemines, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Bethany Place Residential Care Center in Indiana.
Patty was a life-long resident of Lucernemines, and spent the better part of her career working for the Homer-Center School District prior to her retirement. During her retirement she was active with Meals on Wheels. Patty enjoyed her two cats and had quite a sweet tooth. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her son, Terrance Smith, of Lucernemines, and a brother, Dennis Cavanaugh and his wife Janet Cavanaugh, of Marlborough, Mass., as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Chandos R. Cavanaugh; mother, Vivian R. Cavanaugh; sister, Jacqueline Cavanaugh Rebovich; brother-in-law, Joseph Rebovich; and niece, Sandra Rebovich Joyner and her husband Joe Joyner, of Franklin, Va.
Patty will be laid to rest near her parents, Chandos Cavanaugh and Vivian Cavanaugh and sister, Jackie Cavanaugh Rebovich, at Oakland Cemetery in Indiana.