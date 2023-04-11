Patricia “Patty” A. (Kuchta) Colberg, 75, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, after she succumbed to a lengthy illness.
She was the daughter of Michael A. Kuchta and Catherine (Cecchi) Kuchta. A graduate of Kittanning High School, Martin Anthony Beauty Academy, and Kittanning Beauty School, she was a self-employed beautician for more than 50 years. She really enjoyed the life-long friendships she established with her patrons, whom she preferred to call her friends.
Patty enjoyed motorcycling, car cruises/shows, cooking family dinners on holidays and vacationing in New York, especially the Thousand Islands and Lake Chautauqua regions, but most of all she relished spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by John Colberg, her husband of 53 years; a son, Jason (Trina) Colberg; a daughter, Kristy (Doug) Linek; and grandchildren Gavin and Addison Linek and Savannah and Carsten Colberg. Additionally, Patty is survived by her brother, Michael (Terye) Kuchta, of Top Sail Island, N.C., and a sister in-law, Barbara (William) Drzal, of Mars. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David D. Kuchta; her in-laws, Andrew and Frances (Carswell) Colberg; and brother in-law Fred Colberg.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today in the Kennedy and Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at St. Mary’s Social Hall.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Dr. Jessica Huston and Tammy Brinker, who were involved in her care. A special thank you to nurse Christy Shaffer from Family Home Health who provided medical care and words of comfort to Patty.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.