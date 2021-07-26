Patricia A. Gazda

Patricia Anne (Tomlinson) Gazda, 83, of Clarksburg, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born in 1938 in Homestead to Charles Warren and Martha Scott Tomlinson.
Patricia was a graduate of the Munhall High School.
She was a Cub Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader for the Brownies, Juniors and Cadets. She also was a past president of the Young Township Volunteer Fire Co., Ladies Auxiliary, secretary of the Young Township Parks and Recreation and a Democratic Committee Woman for Young Township #1. She was also employed for 12 years at Indiana Shop & Save as a cashier. Patricia was an award-winning cross- stitcher.
She also enjoyed watching birds and working on her adult coloring and sticker books. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Marcy Cunkelman and husband Daniel, of Clarksburg; Michael Gazda and wife Lisa, of Shelocta; Mary Grafton and husband Robert, of Clarksburg; and Michelle Seaman and husband Robert, of Clarksburg; grandchildren, Dana, Melissa, Jennifer, Michael and Alyssa; step-grandchildren, Jason, Rodney, Christopher and Davie; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul Tomlinson, of Georgia; one sister, Theresa Tuthill, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael J. Gazda, in 1979; and her niece, Karen Deshaies.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. with her son-in-law, Pastor Daniel Cunkelman, officiating. Interment will be private.