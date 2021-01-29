On the brisk morning of Jan. 28, 2021, our mother, Patricia A. Hafer, 68, of Blairsville, earned her angel wings.
Born July 7, 1952, in Bairdstown, she was the daughter of William Wallace Irwin Sr. and Magdalena (Santi) Irwin.
She operated Hafer’s candy store in Blairsville for several years. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to camp and the casinos but what she enjoyed most was playing Barbies with her great-granddaughter, Alaya.
Survivors include her husband, David C. “Buck” Hafer Sr., Blairsville; daughter, Peggy Ann Hafer-Ribblet, Brenizer; sons, David C. Hafer Jr., Brenizer, and Ron Storey and wife Kali, Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Chauncey C. Hafer, Brenizer; Breanna N. Ribblet, Monroeville; and Paige A. Hafer, Brenizer; great-grandchildren, Alaya N. Clark, Cameron Kalafus and Travis Repinski; brothers, Samuel Irwin, Blossburg; William W. Irwin Jr. and wife Marlene, Blairsville; Edward E. Irwin, Black Lick; and Thomas E. Irwin and Stella, Derry; sisters, Christine M. Piper and husband Robert, Latrobe, and Stephanie M. Muir, Blairsville; special friend, Alice “Renie” Garris, McIntire; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph C. Irwin; and son-in-law, Cloyd Ribblet.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at which time a private funeral service will be held.
Masks are required in the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.