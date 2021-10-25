Patricia A. (Liboski) Niswonger, 67, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center, Latrobe.
Born May 24, 1954, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Walter E. and Grace A. (McKee) Liboski. Patricia was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. She was a NASCAR fan and loved dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John W. Liboski.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Barry W. Niswonger, of Latrobe; one brother, Gregory E. Liboski, of Saltsburg; a special friend, Sadie Hiben, of Latrobe; a cousin, Ann Cohen, of Monroeville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Loyalhanna Care Center and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for all the excellent and compassionate care they have provided.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating. Private interment will be at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
