Patricia A. 'Pat' Goal

Patricia Ann “Pat” (Kahl) Goal, 75, of Indiana, died Sunday morning, Feb. 6, 2022, in Allegheny General Hospital.
Born Aug. 6, 1946, in Derry Township, she was the daughter of Joseph Morris and Anna Barbara (Short) Kahl.
A 1964 graduate of Derry Area High School, Pat went on to earn her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Torrance State Hospital where she was a graduate of the hospital’s very first class. She was a proud veteran of the United States Army Reserves, having served our country as a nurse.
Pat was an LPN at Torrance State Hospital for 25½ years.
She also worked as a driver for Citizens’ Ambulance and was a school bus driver for many years. She was a devoted member of the Church of the Good Shepard and a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Pat loved animals and was a faithful volunteer at Four Footed Friends.
She married Harold Allen Goal on April 30, 1984, and together they shared 11 years of marriage until his death on Aug. 2, 1995.
Pat will be dearly missed by her sisters, Elaine Gordon, of North Canton, Ohio, and Lois Clark of Latrobe; by several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; and by her beloved dogs, Scooter and Shadow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother-in-law, Lee Gordon.
Family and friends may visit Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd. Parting prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10:20 a.m. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, Four Footed Friends or American Red Cross.
Online condolences may be left at www.bowser minich.com.