Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams, 75, of Oak Ridge, left this life on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, 2022, at Sugar Creek Rest Home, in Worthington.
She was born Nov. 1, 1946, in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and was the daughter of Miles W. and Bessie L. (Lamison) Hutchison.
She was married to Alvin Clyde Adams; he preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 1992.
She attended Redbank Valley High School, Class of 1965, and Clarion University, Class of 1995, where she graduated, magna cum laude with a degree in psychology. She retired from the Armstrong County Agency on Aging. She enjoyed reading, gardening, baking and camping.
She is survived by a brother, William “Bill” Hutchison, and his wife, Lisa, of Plumville; an uncle, James Lamison; several brothers and sisters-in-law in Pennsylvania and West Virginia; nieces, nephews and cousins, especially Beverly Downs and Terry and Sharon Downs; and some wonderful friends, Jaime and Rich Smith, who often took her hot meals.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Alan Adams; a brother, John Hutchison; and an aunt, Barb Lamison.
Visitation will be Friday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.
