Patricia A. Stelma, 78, of Homer City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Born June 3, 1942, at Indiana Hospital, she was the daughter of John Skultety and Patricia (Johnson) Skultety Pedaci. She was the loving wife for 53 years of George E. Stelma, who predeceased her in December 2014.
Patty was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church and a devotee of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and the Holy Rosary of the Blessed Mother. She and her husband George were avid campers with their children and grandchildren, along with the Grimes, Manzek, Zelensky and Shirley families. She loved her roses and her cat, Dusty. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt who loved her family very much.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Skultety, and sister, Barbara Skultety Greene.
Patty is survived by her sister, Cecilia Skultety Leonard (Oran), Blairsville; her daughter, Christine Stelma, of Homer City; three sons, George A. Stelma, of Flagler Beach, Fla.; Patrick Stelma, of Roseville, Calif.; and John Stelma (Regina), of Middletown, Md.; five grandchildren, Michael and Elena Knecht, Sara Stelma, Jessica Stelma Wise (Brendan) and Matthew Stelma; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Friends and family will be received Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A blessing service and Rosary will be recited on Friday at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held in Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capuchin Missions at Seraphic Mass Association at www.mymassrequest.org or Nationwide Center of St. Jude Devotions, Baltimore, Md., at https://www.stjudeshrine.org/sj/.
